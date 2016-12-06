Addition of Five Locations to Support Global and Local Customers

Rahi Systems announced today the expansion of its global footprint to include new offices in Germany, the U.K. and Turkey, along with expansion of its local integration facilities in Ireland and China. Rahi has added experienced professionals to head up its new locations: Kay Kellerhof, Director of Sales for DACH Region; Chris Austin, Director of Sales for U.K.; and Timucin Yildrim, Director of Sales for Turkey.

The Germany and U.K. locations join Rahi's existing European offices in Ireland and the Netherlands. The location in Turkey launches Rahi's operations in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

"These locations were strategically identified to better assist our global customers, and to ensure prompt, secure and cost-effective service delivery," said Tarun Raisoni, CEO and Co-Founder, Rahi Systems. "We are excited to welcome Kay, Chris and Timucin, all of whom have extensive expertise in the data center infrastructure solutions that form the core of our offerings."

Rahi's existing presence in Asia includes office locations in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. With the rapid growth of Internet users in China, Rahi recently identified a need for an integration facility there, and continues to expand that location.

"Rahi Systems offered us the ability to adopt new technology along with services for efficient product delivery within multiple locations in China," said Tianzen Zhang, Senior Product Manager, Unibrains China. "Customers in China can benefit by adopting new technologies to reduce operational cost with higher reliability and performance products."

Rahi Systems has built a network of local integration facilities and in-house logistics and import clearing facilities that spans five continents. Global operations and logistics expertise enables Rahi to deliver multivendor IT solutions across geopolitical boundaries, helping customers operate efficiently and successfully. Through its physical presence and network of strategic partners, Rahi Systems reduces the cost, complexity and risk of global data center deployments, and enables customers to purchase technology solutions locally from a single provider.

About Rahi Systems

Rahi Systems delivers a suite of solutions and services that optimize the cost, performance, scalability, manageability and efficiency of today's data center. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs with deep understanding of the needs and challenges of service providers, government agencies and enterprises, the company has grown through a solutions-oriented approach, outstanding support and a culture of customer success. Rahi has its corporate headquarters in Fremont, Calif., with offices in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia.

