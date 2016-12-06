Two Tagetik Customers Win Ventana Research 2016 Business Leadership Awards

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, December 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Greg French, Director of Financial Reporting, Bristol Bay Native Corporation, and Ylenia Tommasato, Manager of Communications and External Relations, Barilla Group, Recognized for Outstanding Business Leadership

Tagetik, a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that Ventana Research awarded two Tagetik customers with Business Leadership awards. Greg French, director of financial reporting for Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC), and Ylenia Tommasato, manager of group communications and external relations for Barilla Group, were among the 28 business executives recognized in Ventana Research's 2016 Leadership Award program.

French, who won a Business Leadership award in the category for Office of Finance, led BBNC's finance team in the implementation of a unified corporate performance management (CPM) solution that consolidates data from 80-plus entities for organization-wide budgeting and reporting and easily adapts to the ongoing business change inherent in BBNC's business model. The organization adds an average of 12 new business acquisitions, investments, and/or wholly owned subsidiaries each year.

"In addition to providing a unified enterprise view for budgeting and planning and streamlining reporting, the Tagetik solution saves us an estimated 50 hours of professional time each month," said French. "The solution also has broken down information siloes across BBNC and fostered more collaboration."

Tommasato, who won a Business Leadership award in the Sustainability category, led an initiative to automate Barilla's sustainability reporting, a hugely complex annual undertaking that encompasses collecting and monitoring data related to 250 KPIs and encompasses 29 production facilities, 9 mills, and 26 offices worldwide. The solution also supports day-to-day operational and management decisions in keeping with Barilla's commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and transparency.

"Besides expediting the production of our 130-page 2016 sustainability report, Tagetik's Collaborative Office has increased collaboration and transparency throughout all steps of the reporting process," said Tommasato. "The solution has also brought consistency to data drawn from many different sources and improved overall data accuracy."

"Winners of Business Leadership awards have demonstrated leadership in enhancing productivity and driving business results in their organizations through innovative uses of technology," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer for Ventana Research. "Greg and Ylenia's accomplishments show that technology can bring dramatic and positive business change to even traditional areas such as financial management and sustainability."

"Both of these executives are well deserving of recognition. In addition to bringing significant business value to their organizations, Greg and Ylenia exemplify the kind of progressive thinking and willingness to lead positive change that we at Tagetik greatly admire and support," said Manuel Vellutini, Tagetik co-CEO. "Tagetik heartily congratulates them and their organizations on achieving this honor."

