WESTMINSTER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Vista International Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB: VVIT), a pioneer in efficient Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology, is pleased to update investors with final 2016 tire facility revenue guidance and an update on testing of the company's newest Thermal Gasifier unit. Full financial results will be available when the company releases its annual report in the spring of 2017.

For the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2016, the company expects annual revenue from its Hutchins, TX tire facility to reach approximately $1 million. This number represents as increase of over 30% as compared to 2015 results. The Company has benefitted from increased incoming tire tonnage, increased tipping (disposal) fees, and increased tire processing revenue as compared to 2015. The Company expects these strong results to continue into 2017.

Initial testing has been completed on the Company's newest Thermal Gasifier unit with positive results. This first round of tests involved initial startup and then specific tests involving ramping up of operating temperatures and feedstock (fuel) levels. These tests culminated with the unit running for 2 hours at a full fuel load on November 30, 2016. A second round of tests involving operation for longer timeframes with various feedstocks, and optimization of operating efficiency and emissions data are scheduled for the next few weeks. Upon completion of this second round of testing the company will have a third party test the emissions of the unit and provide a report that will be used to secure air emissions permits for the Company's future projects.

Vista International Technologies, Inc. has been producing Waste-to-Energy gasification systems for over twenty years, with installations across three continents. The Company's technology has low costs of installation and operation, and allows for the processing of virtually any hydrocarbon-based waste product, including municipal solid waste, waste tires, sewage waste, and biomass, among others. The company's Waste-to-Energy systems are emission friendly and extremely efficient, and can be used to produce heat, steam, and/or electricity.

For more information, please call 303-690-8300, or email us at info@vvit.us.

For more information, please call

Vista International Technologies, Inc.

303-690-8300

Email Contact



