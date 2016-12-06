TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF)(TSX VENTURE: ROI) (the Company or Route1), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced the launch of DerivID, an industry first derived credential solution for personal identity verification (PIV) and Common Access Card (CAC) users that validates the identity of mobile users seamlessly, simply and securely. DerivID exceeds U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) security standards, and eliminates the need for an external card reader.

Developed in direct response to feedback from Route1's U.S. military and civilian government accounts, DerivID is a best-in-class solution for validating the identity of mobile government employees who need to securely access networks and applications, digitally sign documents and more. Part of the Route1 suite of patented security solutions, DerivID leverages deployed and fully accredited infrastructures (DEFIMNETs) that are available to both the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian government, ensuring that the technology can be seamlessly deployed and scaled. The solution exceeds the highest federal security requirements and incorporates two-factor authentication, all at a lower cost than competitive offerings. It supports multiple user credentials per mobile device and supports unique credentials for a user's multiple devices.

Brian Brunetti, President of Route1 Inc., commented on today's news, "DerivID furthers Route1's objective of providing best-in-class technology solutions that enable productive and flexible workforces without compromising the integrity of sensitive data or organizational networks, and represents the gold standard in mobile user identity validation. As with our other technology offerings, DerivID exceeds federal security standards and is simple to deploy and scale."

Unlike other derived credentials solutions, DerivID eliminates vulnerabilities associated with brute force attacks, including dictionary attacks. It also enables the detection and prevention of multiple sign-in attempts. DerivID is designed to integrate and actively function with multiple Certificate Authorities on the Federal Bridge, and integrates seamlessly with leading MDM and EMM providers. The solution is ideal for government and military decision makers including CISOs, IAOs, and Enterprise mobility executives. Additional, key benefits of the DerivID solution include:

Secure Processes and Technology

-- Architected based on NIST SP 800-157 -- High Security Smart Card technology that eliminates the possibility of brute force attacks - including dictionary attacks -- Configurable user re-authentication triggers and credential validity periods -- Enables the detection and prevention of multiple sign-in attempts -- Level of Assurance 3 (LOA3)

Flexible Solution

-- Automated credential lifecycle management -- Designed to integrate with existing Certificate Authorities on the Federal Bridge -- Actively functions with multiple Certificate Authorities -- More cost-effective than other Derived Credentials solutions

Excellent Usability

-- Supports native, MDM/EMM and custom Apps, with APIs available for mobile App development -- Operates in both online and offline mode -- Complete self-service: no security officer required to facilitate issuance of Derived Credentials

Route1's security solutions are trusted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Navy, and other government and enterprise organizations. Route1 protects government and enterprise from the risk of data loss due to unauthorized mobile access and privacy non-compliance, while enabling a more productive workforce. DerivID is the newest offering in the Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions that combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. More information on DerivID can be found at www.route1.com.

Tony Busseri, CEO of Route1 Inc., concluded, "The launch of DerivID represents a significant milestone for Route1, as we continue to execute on our plan to diversify our product portfolio and leverage our deep relationships within the military and civilian departments of the U.S. government. With the unveiling of DerivID as well as the launch of MobiENCRYPT in August 2016 along with our flagship MobiKEY technology, Route1 now offers a more diversified suite of technology solutions, that we expect to increase sales and business development opportunities."

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

