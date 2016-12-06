Release no. 31/2016



The Board of Directors for Columbus A/S has approved the following plan for publication of financial and management statements in 2017, as well as the date for the annual general meeting.



Annual Report 2016 16 March 2017



Interim Management Statement Q1 25 April 2017



Annual General Meeting 25 April 2017



Interim Report 24 August 2017



Interim Management Statement Q3 2 November 2017



After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company's website: http://ir.columbusglobal.com/events.cfm



Annual General Meeting



Columbus A/S's annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday 25 April 2017 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00am.



Any shareholder is entitled to have an item included on the annual general meeting agenda, provided that the request reaches the company no later than 15 March 2017.



If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors' proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders' cash accounts on Monday, 1 May 2017.



Ib Kunøe Thomas Honoré Chairman CEO & President Columbus A/S Columbus A/S For further information, please contact: CEO & PresidentThomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.



Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607388