The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 12.0%, increasing from US$ 2,283 million in 2016 to reach US$ 3,594 million by 2020.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Scope of the Report
Market dynamics
Open loop and closed loop
Open loop prepaid card categories
Closed loop prepaid card categories
Benchmarking and risk index
Consumer attitude and behaviour
Retail spend
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Denmark Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Denmark Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020
4 Denmark Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020
5 Denmark Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Denmark Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Denmark Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
8 Denmark General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
9 Denmark Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
10 Denmark Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
11 Denmark Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
12 Denmark Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
13 Denmark Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
14 Denmark Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
15 Denmark Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
16 Denmark Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
17 Denmark Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
18 Denmark Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
19 Denmark Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
20 Denmark Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
21 Denmark Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
22 Denmark Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
23 Further Reading
