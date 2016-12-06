Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Denmark Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 12.0%, increasing from US$ 2,283 million in 2016 to reach US$ 3,594 million by 2020.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Scope of the Report

Market dynamics

Open loop and closed loop

Open loop prepaid card categories

Closed loop prepaid card categories

Benchmarking and risk index

Consumer attitude and behaviour

Retail spend

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Denmark Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Denmark Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

4 Denmark Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

5 Denmark Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Denmark Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Denmark Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

8 Denmark General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

9 Denmark Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

10 Denmark Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

11 Denmark Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

12 Denmark Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

13 Denmark Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

14 Denmark Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

15 Denmark Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

16 Denmark Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

17 Denmark Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

18 Denmark Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

19 Denmark Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

20 Denmark Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

21 Denmark Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

22 Denmark Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

23 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pl5m7q/denmark_prepaid

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161206005964/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Bank Cards