Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 6
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2016) of £46.97m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2016) of £36.07m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/12/2016 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|217.96p
|16,550,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|212.13p
|Ordinary share price
|199.75p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.36)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|128.21p
|8,500,000
|ZDP share price
|134.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.91%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 02/12/2016
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.93
|2
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.81
|3
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.74
|4
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.47
|5
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.36
|6
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.33
|7
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.28
|8
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.24
|9
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.21
|10
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.18
|11
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|2.10
|12
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|2.00
|13
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.96
|14
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.88
|15
|GLI Finance Ltd
|1.85
|16
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.83
|17
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.82
|18
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.74
|19
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.74
|20
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.70