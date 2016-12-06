sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2016 | 18:54
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 6

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2016) of £46.97m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2016) of £36.07m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/12/2016 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*217.96p 16,550,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*212.13p
Ordinary share price199.75p
Discount to NAV(8.36)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share128.21p 8,500,000
ZDP share price134.50p
Premium to NAV4.91%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 02/12/2016

Name of company% of portfolio
1Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.93
2Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.81
3Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p2.74
4McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.47
5Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.36
6Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.33
7Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.28
8Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.24
9Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.21
10Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.18
11Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p2.10
12Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p2.00
13Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.96
14Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.88
15GLI Finance Ltd1.85
16Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.83
17Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.82
18Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.74
19Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p1.74
20StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p1.70

© 2016 PR Newswire