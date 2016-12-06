Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Platinum-Group Metals Market in Finland: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.
The report brings together facts and figures about platinum-group metals market in Finland covering period of 2010-2020. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.
The report about platinum-group metals market in Finland covers:
reserves, mines, production
manufacturers
demand structure, trends
consumers
prices
market forecast
Buying the report means:
availability of key statistics about platinum-group metals market in Finland (historical and forecast)
allocation of country market players, their role in the market
provision of data on demand characteristics
identification of market potential
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW OF PLATINUM-GROUP METALS MARKET IN FINLAND
2. RESERVES IN FINLAND
2.1. Deposits
3. PLATINUM-GROUP METALS SUPPLY IN FINLAND
3.1. Finland output in 2010-2015
3.2. Finland production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)
4. PLATINUM-GROUP METALS DEMAND IN FINLAND
5.1. Demand structure, 2015
5.2. Finland consumption in 2010-2015
5. PLATINUM-GROUP METALS TRADE IN FINLAND
5.1. Export (recent years)
6.2. Import (recent years)
6.3. Annual prices (recent years)
6. FUTURE TRENDS IN PLATINUM-GROUP METALS MARKET TO 2020
6.1. General market forecast
6.2. Platinum-Group Metals output forecast to 2020
6.3. Platinum-Group Metals consumption forecast to 2020
7. PLATINUM-GROUP METALS END-USERS IN FINLAND
