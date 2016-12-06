Melinda Gates Wins Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award 2016

DUBAI, UAE, December 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award to three winners at the opening ceremony of the Knowledge Summit 2016, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF) on December 5-7, 2016, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai hotel.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161206/446160 )



Under the theme "Knowledge... Present and Future", the three-day Summit brings together prominent ministers, executives, and intellectuals to discuss ways to boost the production and dissemination of knowledge.

The three winners of the $1 million award were Melinda Gates Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, and The Arab Thought Foundation Chaired by HRH Prince Khalid Al Faisal. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms Gates was Hassan Al-Damluji, Head of Middle East Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Melinda Gates commented on winning the award, saying: "It is an honour to have the work of our Foundation recognised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum through this prestigious award. Bill and I believe that new knowledge is the key to solving the world's biggest problems. We are proud to collaborate with the UAE to generate and share innovations and insights so that more people can lead healthy and productive lives."

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, Managing Director of MBRF, said: "The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award recognises intellectual and creative achievements by honouring those innovators behind the global efforts to produce and disseminate knowledge, and encouraging them to carry on with their quest. The Award reflects Dubai's determination to create a competitive environment that promotes a culture of innovation and creativity."

H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar, said: "I am honoured to be receiving this prestigious award, which strives to encourage institutions working in the knowledge sector and promote innovation in the UAE and abroad, thus aligning with the UAE's forward-thinking vision."

The Arab Thought Foundation is an international, independent and non-governmental organisation founded in 2001 with a guiding mission to help advance the economic, social and cultural development of the Arab region. The Foundation launches developmental initiatives, programmes, and events in a bid to help forge cultural partnerships that promote innovation.