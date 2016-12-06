Andy McNab Wins Inaugural Ruth Rendell Award for the Author Who has Done the Most to Champion Literacy

LONDON, December 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ruth Rendell Award was today presented to bestselling author and former soldier Andy McNab by Ruth's son, Simon Rendell, at the All Party Parliamentary Writers Group Winter Reception. The Award was launched in memory of the novelist Ruth Rendell by the National Literacy Trust and the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society, to celebrate the author or writer who has done the most to raise literacy levels in the UK.

Andy McNab fought off stiff competition to win the award, thanks to his tireless championing of literacy over the course of many years. Andy has travelled the length and breadth of the UK, visiting factories, colleges, schools, prisons and libraries to encourage reluctant readers to take up the challenge of reading. He has inspired others with the story of how he struggled with literacy, but turned his life around by finally learning to read and write. His message is very simple; 'if I can do it, anyone can'.

Andy has also contributed four Quick Read novels, 250,000 copies of which have been printed, raising awareness of literacy issues and giving new readers the encouragement to change their lives. In 2015, Andy went one step further in his championing of literacy by undertaking an epic trek to the South Pole, to raise funds for The Reading Agency.

Andy McNab said:

"I'm delighted and very proud to be receiving this award. The literacy work I do is deeply personal. Had it not been for the education I received from the army as a 17-year-old, when I had the literacy of a 9-year-old, I wouldn't be where I am today. Receiving this award gives me even more incentive to get out there and make sure that as many people as possible are helped to achieve, and change their lives for the better."

Baroness Gail Rebuck, DBE who nominated Andy for the Ruth Rendell Award said:

"Andy's honesty and down to earth approach has given so many people of all ages and from all backgrounds the confidence and inspiration to give reading a chance. My nomination is supported by a host of organisations and individuals, from schools, libraries and charities to bookshops and prisons, all of whom have experienced the life-changing benefits of his campaigning work."

Jonathan Douglas, Director of the National Literacy Trust said:

'We're very proud to be giving the first Ruth Rendell Award to Andy McNab, who is an incredibly worthy winner. He has campaigned tirelessly for the importance of literacy, and has inspired, enthused and encouraged thousands of children and adults to get reading. He has given many the tools to turn their lives around."

Barbara Hayes, Deputy Chief Executive of ALCS said:

"Ruth was for many years an officer of the All Party Parliamentary Writers Group, and a great advocate for writers and literacy, and we're absolutely thrilled to be involved in this fitting tribute to her."

For more information, visit: http://www.literacytrust.org.uk/ruthrendellaward

Notes to Editors

Ruth Rendell

Ruth Rendell, who died in 2015 aged 85, was a bestselling author known for writing thrillers and psychological murder mysteries including the Inspector Wexford series. She also wrote under the pen name Barbara Vine and won a number of awards for her books in a career which spanned six decades. Ruth Rendell was a long-time supporter of the National Literacy Trust.

About the National Literacy Trust

We are a national charity dedicated to raising literacy levels in the UK. Our research and analysis make us the leading authority on literacy. We run projects in the poorest communities, campaign to make literacy a priority for politicians and parents, and support schools.

Visit http://www.literacytrust.org.uk to find out more, donate or sign up for a free email newsletter. You can also find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The National Literacy Trust is a registered charity no. 1116260 and a company limited by guarantee no. 5836486 registered in England and Wales and a registered charity in Scotland no. SC042944. Registered address: 68 South Lambeth Road, London SW8 1RL.

About the Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS)

Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) is a not-for-profit organisation for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, the ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity, ensure they receive fair payment, and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal. Today we represent around 90,000 members, and since 1977 have paid over £400 million to writers. alcs.co.uk