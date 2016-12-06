WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc.™ (EIR), an SAP partner, today announces the release of EIR Compensation Analytics™, powered by EIR DataTools™. EIR's new SAP extension application, released in time for the upcoming compensation cycle, provides real-time, automated self-service compensation reporting and analytics for all SAP SuccessFactors users.

EIR Compensation Analytics offers an easy to access decision support tool for everyone involved in the annual compensation cycle planning -- managers, HR business partners, and senior leaders. This actionable data makes it possible to quickly determine and validate that compensation decisions reflect the organizations' pay for performance philosophy within established budgets.

As a SAP HANA Cloud Platform application, EIR Compensation Analytics is fast -- aggregating and summarizing compensation data from multiple sources (templates) while ensuring accuracy and role-based data security. One of its greatest benefits to users is the significant time saved by replacing a manual, time-consuming preparation process.

"We know what our customers face during their yearly compensation cycle. Many times organizations approach EIR for help with this process alone," said France Lampron, CEO and president of Enterprise Information Resources Inc. "Our new reporting and analytics application improves the process for everyone in an organization from managers to the CEO."

About Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR) is an HR systems consulting and software development company specializing in talent management solutions for current and prospective SAP SuccessFactors customers. EIR brings extensive functional knowledge, deep technical expertise, an unparalleled record of success. In addition to EIR Compensation Analytics, EIR DataTools™ provides data transformation services for talent management, performance and compensation data.

EIR's experience with implementation, transitioning and integration of SAP SuccessFactors talent management solutions offers customers access to the wide range of possibilities for using these solutions. EIR is a member of SAP Partner Edge program and a certified implementation partner for SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

SAP, SuccessFactors, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

