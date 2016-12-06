Are Amazon Stores About to Disrupt the Grocery Industry?Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), a company known as one of the progenitors of the online shopping revolution is now looking to an altogether more traditional business to challenge: grocery stores. The new "Amazon Store," set to open in Seattle in early 2017, promises food and ingredients, but plans to do away with cashiers and checkout lines, instead charging your purchases to the "Amazon Go" app.The Amazon Store is powered by what the Amazon video release calls "Just Walk Out" technology, which combines machine deep learning algorithms and sensor fusion to track which items are removed from shelves..

