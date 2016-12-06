Good American, Co-Founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, is the Biggest Denim Launch in history

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede launched Good American on October 18th, 2016 and after just over one month in the market, the pair have proven Good American is the biggest denim launch in apparel history. The young brand reached one million dollars in sales on its first day of release.

Good American debuted with three key styles, Good legs (skinny fit jean) Good Cuts (tailored boyfriend) and Good Waist (high waisted skinny) which has sold out twice over since its launch.

"I'm so happy with the success we have had in the last month, but we have so far to go. This is only the beginning," says Kardashian. "What's really encouraging is the customer response. When people try the jeans they fall in Love. The reviews speak for themselves and that's something I am really proud of. We've created a product that works on a girl who's size 00 and looks equally great in a size 24."

Thousands of Good American customers have experienced the product does exactly as promised: the denim makes curves look beautiful. A true American luxury product. "We're a brand with a specific purpose. We want our customers to look and feel great in anything they ever wear from Good American," says Grede. "Making curves look good is not just something we say, it's a demand our product has to deliver for our customers. We eat and sleep fit. Khloe and I believe passionately in creating the full size range and marketing our brand using a diverse mix of amazing women."

Good American recently announced that from the end of January 2017, the premium company based in LA, will drop new product on a bi-weekly basis, while maintaining the bestselling styles for as long as they can keep them in stock. The collection will expand into other key denim items including skirts, shorts and jackets.

Good American is available atgoodamerican.comand a selected Nordstrom stores in sizes 00-24.

