Regulatory News:

On 5 December 2016, 1,567,089 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares, at the request of a shareholder, Erik Hedlund. The total number of votes in RaySearch (STO:RAYB) thereafter amounts to 112,537,548 votes. The total number of registered shares in RaySearch amounts to 34,282,773 shares, of which 8,694,975 are Class A shares and 25,587,798 are Class B shares. The share conversion has led to an increased voting power for major shareholder Johan Löf and a decreased voting power for major shareholder Erik Hedlund.

According to RaySearch Laboratories AB's (publ) Articles of Association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. A conversion reduces the number of votes in the company and also changes the voting power for shareholders. As a result of this share conversion, Johan Löf's voting power has increased above 50% and he now controls approximately 56,0% of the votes in RaySearch. At the same time, Erik Hedlund's voting power has decreased below 10% through the share conversion and he now controls approximately 1,5% of the votes in RaySearch.

When a share conversion has been carried out and when the voting power has changed as described herein, RaySearch is obligated by law to disclose information on the changes occurred by the conversion.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved radiation therapy of cancer. RaySearch develops and markets the RayStation treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company is also developing the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch, and will be launched in 2017. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since November 2003.

For more information about RaySearch, visit www.raysearchlabs.com.

RaySearch discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161206006207/en/

Contacts:

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Johan Löf, President and CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com