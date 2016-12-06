

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures turned sharply lower Tuesday, as traders bet the recent rally was overdone.



Doubt remain about whether OPEC's deal with Russia to curb supplies will prevent a global supply glut in 2017.



Saudi Arabia's state oil company slashed its prices for Asian customers to the lowest in four months, hoping to preserve market share ahead of the supply cuts.



WTI light sweet crude oil for January was down 86 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at$50.93/bbl on Nymex.



Prices jumped 12% last week.



Traders will be paying attention to U.S. inventories data over the next two days.



The American Petroleum Institute is out with its numbers this afternoon, while the government has its say tomorrow morning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX