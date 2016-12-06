OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will announce the acceptance of two new medium-lift helicopters into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet.

Minister LeBlanc will be available for questions following the announcement. A photo opportunity will also be available for media.

Date: Wednesday December 7th, 2016 Time: 4:15 p.m. (EDT) Location: Transport Canada Aircraft Services building 200 Comet Private, Ottawa, Ontario

Attendees can use the parking north of 200 Comet Private (right side of Comet private). Please take traffic into consideration.

