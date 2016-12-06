Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cryotherapy Market Analysis By Therapy Type, By Device Type, By Application Type And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The global cryotherapy market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.6 billion by 2024. This growth is majorly attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and the surging prevalence of skin, retinoblastoma, prostate, and cervical cancer, and others. Minimally invasive cryosurgery provides various advantages over conventional surgery such as less pain, fewer scars and complications, and shorter hospital stay.

North America held over 35% of the market share of the global cryotherapy vertical in the year 2015. This region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced technology and skilled professionals are anticipated to impel the demand for cryotherapy during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Growing healthcare awareness in the fast emerging economies of India and China is mainly propelling the demand for cryotherapy products in the Asia Pacific region.

Companies Mentioned:

CryoConcepts LP



Medtronic



Mectronic Medicale s.r.l.



Wallach Surgical Devices



Brymill Cryogenic Systems



CooperSurgical, Inc.



Cortex Technology



Metrum Cryoflex



Cryoalfa



Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH



Galil Medical, Inc.



PHYSIOMED ELEKTROMEDIZIN AG



Sanarus



Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd.



Zimmer MedizinSystems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Summary

5. Market Variables, Trends Scope

6. Market Categorization 1: Therapy Type Estimates Trend Analysis

7. Market Categorization 2: By Device Type, Estimates Trend Analysis

8. Market Categorization 3: By application, Estimates Trend Analysis

9. Market Categorization 4: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

