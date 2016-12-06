Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Market Report On Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate 2016" report to their offering.
The Global Market Report on Sodium 2,4,5-trichlorobenzenesulphonate (CAS 53423-65-7) provides comprehensive data on Sodium 2,4,5-trichlorobenzenesulphonate global and regional markets, including Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, etc. The report captures Sodium 2,4,5-trichlorobenzenesulphonate market trends and pays close attention to Sodium 2,4,5-trichlorobenzenesulphonate.
The report is broken into three main parts, including manufacturing methods technology development, market landscape trend analysis, and distribution policy.
In the manufacturing methods technology development section, the main manufacturing methods of Sodium 2,4,5-trichlorobenzenesulphonate are introduced.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Introduction of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 1: Brief Introduction of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 2: Product Identification
Chapter 3: Physical Properties
Chapter 4: Quality Specifications
Part 2: Manufacture Methods and Technology Development of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 1: Introduction of Main Manufacture Methods
Chapter 2: Introduction of Patent Manufacture Methods
Chapter 3: New Progress on the Manufacture Technology
Part 3: Application of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 1: Application Review
Chapter 2: End Products(Downstream Products) of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 3: New Applications of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Part 4: Production Situation of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 1: Current Production Situation
Chapter 2: Manufacturers in China 2016
Chapter 3: Manufacturers Outside of China 2016
Chapter 4: Production Trend Analysis 2009-2020
Part 5: Market Situation of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 1: Market Supply Status and Trend Forecast 2009-2020
Chapter 2: Downstream Consumer Market Analysis 2016-2020
Part 6: Distribution Policy of Sodium 2,4,5-Trichlorobenzenesulphonate
Chapter 1: Market Size in Major Use Segments
Chapter 2: Major End Users
Chapter 3: Potential Users
Part 7: Reference
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4s4x3/global_market.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161206006350/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Chemicals