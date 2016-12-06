According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global commercial ice maker machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This market research report titled 'Global Commercial Ice Maker Machine Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research study also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The growth in the global tourism industry has increased the demand for hotels globally. The hotel industry is one of the major end-users of commercial ice maker machines. An increase in hotels will directly increase the demand for commercial ice machines globally," says Abhay Sinha, a lead research analyst at Technavio.

The report categorizes the global commercial ice maker machine market into three major product segments. They are:

Cube ice maker

Flake ice maker

Nugget ice maker

Global commercial cube ice maker machine market

The global commercial cube ice maker machine market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the extensive use of cube ice maker machines in foodservices, supermarkets, and other industries. In addition, many grocery stores are using cube ice makers for cold storage. Large blocks of ice can be produced for storing perishable food products such as meat, fish, and poultry. The demand for commercial cube ice maker machines from APAC is likely to increase due to the expansion of several retail chains and stores in this geographic region.

Global commercial flake ice maker machine market

The demand for flake ice makers is growing because of the constant rise in the number of retail stores across the world. Flake ice is used extensively in retail stores to preserve food products such as poultry and fish. In addition, flake ice is also used to display food products in supermarkets.

In the healthcare sector, flake ice makers are used by hospitals to store organs. This is because flake ice is free flowing and does not melt even during long periods of storage. High-volume flake ice makers are also in high demand to meet the requirements of larger establishments and industry expansions across all sectors.

"The emergence of ice machine subscriptions such as Easy Ice that offer subscription services for commercial ice machines and preventative maintenance and repairs facilitate product uptake in the market," says Abhay.

Global commercial nugget ice maker machine market

The demand for nugget ice makers is expected to grow due to the high demand from foodservice and healthcare sectors. These machines are gaining popularity as they are energy-efficient and water-saving. These machines are more compact than cube ice makers, which makes them less expensive. Also, repair and maintenance costs are lower than cube ice makers. Moreover, nugget ice melts slower than cube ice and provides the maximum cooling effect. Therefore, it has gained popularity in the commercial sector.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Ali Group

Follett

Hoshizaki

The Manitowoc Company

