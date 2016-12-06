MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - December 06, 2016) - FalconStor Software ® Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC), a 16-year innovator of software-defined storage solutions, announced that Barry Rudolph has joined the company's board of directors, effective December 1, 2016.

Industry veteran Rudolph brings extensive technology industry experience, having previously served as vice president of a number of key business units at IBM, including networking and storage, during a successful 32-year career within the business. He is currently CEO and Director of VelociData, and an independent director of Spectra Logic. Rudolph previously served as an independent director for Dot Hill Systems until its sale to Seagate Technology.

"I am delighted that Barry has agreed to join our Board," explained Gary Quinn, CEO of FalconStor. "His tremendous knowledge and experience within our market will help to deliver further shareholder value, as well as build on the expanding market opportunity for FreeStor ® , the industry's first truly horizontal converged data services platform."

FreeStor is FalconStor's flagship platform, and allows for the seamless migration and management of data across horizontal architectures. This allows IT managers, MSPs and CSPs to maximize efficiencies and lower costs while taking advantage of the public cloud, hybrid cloud, flash storage and software-defined storage.

"The opportunity to join Gary and the FalconStor team is very exciting and I am looking forward to working with them," said Rudolph. "Companies globally are looking to evolve their IT infrastructure to make storage far more efficient. FreeStor offers an innovative approach that combines emerging technologies like hybrid cloud and software-defined storage whilst still preserving existing storage investments. FalconStor is at an important time in its development, and the recognition which FreeStor is generating gives me great confidence for the future."

In addition, the following directors of FalconStor have tendered their resignations from the FalconStor Board effective December 1, 2016: Eli Oxenhorn, Barry Rubenstein, Irwin Lieber, Steve Fischer. FalconStor thanks them for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavors. The Company is still searching for additional industry expertise to join the Board of Directors to guide the company, increase shareholder value and deliver upon the promise of FreeStor into the future. Additional announcements will be made as those directors are nominated and approved.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software ® Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution, FreeStor ® , reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The Company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).

