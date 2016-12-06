Partnership Enables NOVA's Listening Audience to be Accessed Programmatically for the First Time

Triton Digital®, a leading technology provider for the audio industry, today announced that Australian entertainment company NOVA Entertainment has joined a2x®, the premiere programmatic audio advertising exchange which launched in Australia in June 2015. This partnership enables advertisers to buy digital audio inventory across the Nova Network including Nova 96.9 Sydney, Nova 100 Melbourne, Nova 106.9 Brisbane, Nova 93.7 Perth and Nova 919 Adelaide.

a2x is the first audio advertising exchange that enables programmatic buying of targeted online and mobile audio inventory for advertisers. The platform's automated, exchange-driven method of buying and selling ad impressions facilitates rapid and precise transactions, resulting in the highest price for publishers and the greatest efficiency for advertisers.

"We are proud to partner with NOVA Entertainment to include their digital audio inventory in the exchange," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "Their stations attract a highly-engaged and diverse audience, which will add incredibly valuable impressions to a2x."

"Exploring new ways of monetizing our digital audio inventory while continuing to improve the streaming experience for our audience is an important piece of our overall digital strategy," said Peter Charlton, NOVA Entertainment's Group Sales Director. "The precise targeting capabilities within a2x made the decision to partner with Triton an easy one. The ability to provide our audience with relevant ads will certainly make for a better streaming experience for our audience, and more engaged listeners for advertisers."

Advertisers can now purchase inventory from NOVA Entertainment alongside other premium Australian audio publishers in the exchange including the Macquarie Radio Network and Southern Cross Austereo.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital's® (http://tritondigital.com) technology has connected audio supply to advertising demand since 2006, providing the technical backbone for the digital audio marketplace. The company's innovative technology enables both live and on-demand publishers to build audience and revenue globally. As a pioneer in the space, Triton Digital has made that audience available programmatically for the first time, maximizing audience buying efficiency for advertisers across the world.

About Nova Entertainment

NOVA Entertainment is Australia's fastest growing entertainment company with broad interests across the media industry. NOVA Entertainment owns and operates the Nova Network, the most listened to metro network in Australia, which includes Nova 96.9 Sydney, Nova 100 Melbourne, Nova 106.9 Brisbane, Nova 93.7 Perth and Nova 919 Adelaide. NOVA Entertainment also owns and operates smoothfm in Sydney (No 1 FM station) and Melbourne, FIVEaa in Adelaide and Star 104.5 on the NSW Central Coast. NOVA Entertainment has three digital radio stations smoothfm, Coles Radio and Koffee. All the company's radio stations are complemented by a range of digital assets across social, mobile and online including Nova's Red Room, the mobile platform Play2Win, smooth channel on FOXTEL and the smooth Festival of Chocolate in Sydney.

