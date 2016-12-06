Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2016. Please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and which can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com

Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)):

October 31, 2016 2015 Change % Change For the Quarter Ended: Revenues 175,444 113,967 61,477 54% Gross profit 36,578 26,262 10,316 39 Gross margins 20.8% 23.0% (2.2%) (10) Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company 18,073 10,807 7,266 67 Diluted per share 1.16 0.72 0.44 61 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 27,024 18,242 8,782 48 Diluted per share 1.73 1.21 0.52 43 For the Nine Months Ended: Revenues 468,287 296,888 171,399 58% Gross profit 108,892 75,922 32,970 43 Gross margins 23.3% 25.6% (2.3%) (9) Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company 49,977 29,617 20,360 69 Diluted per share 3.23 1.97 1.26 64 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 79,295 50,129 29,166 58 Diluted per share 5.12 3.34 1.78 53 As of: October 31,

2016 January 31,

2016 Change % Change Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 446,320 275,007 171,313 62% Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 160,985 105,863 55,122 52 Backlog 1,179,000 1,148,000 31,000 3

Highlights for the Quarter:

Revenues increased 54% to a record $175 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016 as compared to $114 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to the stockholders of Argan increased 67% from the prior year quarter to $18.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended October 31, 2016.

We declared and paid $1.00 per share in cash dividends during the quarter ended October 31, 2016.

Our liquidity (current assets less current liabilities) as of October 31, 2016, increased 29% to $209.4 million from $162.9 million as of January 31, 2016, with no debt outstanding.

Gemma Power Systems (GPS) ramped up work on four large, gas-fired power plants and celebrated the commissioning and final completion of the two Panda power plants.

Third Quarter Results:

Consolidated revenues increased 54% to a record $175 million over the prior year quarter primarily due to GPS ramping up work on four large, gas-fired power plants and with the final completion of the two Panda power plants. Gross profit increased 39% to $36.6 million and gross margins decreased to 20.8% as compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to aforementioned increased revenues partially offset by lower margins at the non-Panda power plant projects and our two new subsidiaries, Atlantic Projects Company (APC) and The Roberts Company (TRC). The overall power industry services business continues to drive our financial results, reflecting 86% of consolidated revenues for the three months ended October 31, 2016. EBITDA attributable to our stockholders for the third quarter increased 48% to $27.0 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, from $18.2 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen as of October 31, 2016, which has cash and short-term investments of $446.3 million, net liquidity of $209.4 million, and no debt.

Nine Months Ended Results:

For the nine months ended October 31, 2016, consolidated revenues increased 58% to a record $468 million over the prior year period primarily due to GPS ramping up work on four large, gas-fired power plants, the final completion of the two Panda power plants and the revenues from APC and TRC, which were acquired in May and December 2015, respectively. Gross profit increased 43% to $108.9 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased revenues, the Panda power plants achieving final completion and reaching a settlement of potential scheduled liquidated damages in the current period. EBITDA attributable to our stockholders for the nine months ended October 31, 2016 increased 58% to $79.3 million, or $5.12 per diluted share, from $50.1 million, or $3.34 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Commenting on Argan's third quarter results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased to follow up our record second quarter with our next best quarter in Company history. These sustained results could not have been achieved without the operational excellence of our employees. Their dedication to finish out projects while simultaneously ramping up on four large, gas-fired plants allowed us to post strong current quarter results and to pay our largest dividend to date $1.00 per share. Even though we did not add any major projects to our backlog over the last several quarters, it remains over $1.1 billion and we expect continued growth in our revenues the rest of this year and into the next."

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry including the engineering, procurement and construction of gas-fired and biomass-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns Southern Maryland Cable, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services, and The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and plant services company.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: (1) the continued strong performance of our power industry services business; (2) the Company's ability to successfully and profitably integrate acquisitions; and (3) the Company's ability to achieve its business strategy while effectively managing costs and expenses. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in Argan's filings with the SEC. In addition, reference is hereby made to cautionary statements with respect to risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 REVENUES Power industry services 151,094 111,592 402,615 287,947 Industrial fabrication and field services 21,550 59,287 Telecommunications infrastructure services 2,800 2,375 6,385 8,941 Revenues 175,444 113,967 468,287 296,888 COST OF REVENUES Power industry services 118,407 86,103 302,140 214,618 Industrial fabrication and field services 18,386 52,491 Telecommunications infrastructure services 2,073 1,602 4,764 6,348 Cost of revenues 138,866 87,705 359,395 220,966 GROSS PROFIT 36,578 26,262 108,892 75,922 Impairment loss 1,979 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,848 5,590 24,429 15,977 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 26,730 20,672 82,484 59,945 Other income, net 690 732 1,283 944 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,420 21,404 83,767 60,889 Income tax expense 8,194 7,045 27,122 19,845 NET INCOME 19,226 14,359 56,645 41,044 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,153 3,552 6,668 11,427 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 18,073 10,807 49,977 29,617 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 1.19 0.73 3.34 2.01 Diluted 1.16 0.72 3.23 1.97 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,137 14,810 14,974 14,732 Diluted 15,601 15,066 15,490 15,004 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 1.00 0.70 1.00 0.70

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations to EBITDA Consolidated Operations (Unaudited)(In thousands) Three Months Ended October 31, 2016 2015 Net income 19,226 14,359 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,153 (3,552 Interest expense 85 Income tax expense 8,194 7,045 Depreciation 525 186 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 232 119 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 27,024 18,242 Nine Months Ended October 31, 2016 2015 Net income 56,645 41,044 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,668 (11,690 Interest expense 203 Income tax expense 27,122 19,845 Depreciation 1,444 444 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 752 283 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 79,295 50,129

Management uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and the determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that EBITDA provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance and in assisting investors in comparing the Company's financial performance to those of other companies in the Company's industry. However, EBITDA is not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from the Company's GAAP results of operations. Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results are included in the presentations above and investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information as well as the GAAP financial results that are presented in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) October 31, 2016 January 31, 2016 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 170,775 160,909 Short-term investments 275,545 114,098 Accounts receivable, net 42,886 64,185 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 4,642 4,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,122 7,342 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 499,970 350,612 Property, plant and equipment, net 13,435 12,308 Goodwill 34,913 37,405 Intangible assets, net 8,506 9,344 Deferred income taxes 1,980 Other assets 39 122 TOTAL ASSETS 558,843 409,791 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 91,487 46,395 Accrued expenses 38,061 35,454 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 160,985 105,863 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 290,533 187,712 Deferred income taxes 224 TOTAL LIABILITIES 290,533 187,936 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000 shares authorized; 15,283 and 14,840 shares issued at October 31 and January 31, 2016, respectively; 15,280 and 14,836 shares outstanding at October 31 and January 31, 2016, respectively 2,292 2,226 Additional paid-in capital 129,970 117,274 Retained earnings 134,298 99,581 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (757 (565 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 265,803 218,516 Noncontrolling interests 2,507 3,339 TOTAL EQUITY 268,310 221,855 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 558,843 409,791

