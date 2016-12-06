FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - December 06, 2016) - Sigma Designs, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: SIGM), a leading provider of intelligent system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for Connected Smart TV Platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2017, which ended October 29, 2016.

Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $62.7 million, up $1.4 million, or 2.3%, from $61.3 million reported in the previous quarter, and up $1.1 million, or 1.9%, from $61.6 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2016.

GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was 49.4%. This compares with a GAAP gross margin of 48.2% in the previous quarter, and a GAAP gross margin of 50.0% for the same period in fiscal 2016.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was 51.0%. This compares with a non-GAAP gross margin of 49.9% in the previous quarter, and a non-GAAP gross margin of 51.7% for the same period in fiscal 2016.

GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 were $28.8 million, compared with GAAP operating expenses of $29.9 million in the previous quarter, and GAAP operating expenses of $29.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2016.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 were $26.7 million, compared with non-GAAP operating expenses of $27.2 million in the previous quarter, and non-GAAP operating expenses of $26.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2016.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $2.2 million, compared with a GAAP operating loss of ($0.3) million in the previous quarter, and GAAP operating income of $1.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2016.

Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $5.3 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $3.4 million in the previous quarter, and non-GAAP operating income of $5.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2016.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. This compares with a GAAP net loss of ($1.7) million, or ($0.05) per diluted share in the previous quarter, and GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal 2016.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $3.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the previous quarter, and non-GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal 2016.

The reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods is provided in a table immediately following the GAAP financial tables below.

Management Comment

"Our profitable third quarter was led by a healthy rebound in our Internet-of-Things revenue on top of our seasonally strong Smart TV business, strong gross margin performance, and lower operating expenses," said Thinh Tran, President and CEO of Sigma Designs, Inc. "We remain encouraged by our outlook for the Internet-of-Things business, which should continue to grow as consumer adoption of Z-Wave enabled products improves. For the long-term, we expect to capitalize on the multitude of new opportunities across our business to drive revenue, and combine this execution with cost reductions, in order to deliver stronger earnings."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Sigma reports non-GAAP net income (loss), as Sigma believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation, one-time legal fee expenses, net gain on sale of and impairment of privately-held investments, impairment of purchased IP, mask sets and design tools used in production, the reversal of previously accrued rebates and the one-time gain from the gain on sale of development project. The tax amounts included in Sigma's non-GAAP results approximate its operating cash tax expense, similar to the liability reported on Sigma's tax returns. In the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this press release, we have disclosed the impact of these income tax adjustments in our calculation of our non-GAAP financial results.

Legislative and regulatory requirements encourage the use of and emphasis on GAAP financial metrics and require companies to explain why non-GAAP financial metrics are relevant to management and investors. Sigma believes that its non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. Sigma also believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information for investors to evaluate its operating results in the same manner as the research analysts that follow Sigma, all of whom present non-GAAP projections in their published reports. As such, the non-GAAP measures provided by Sigma facilitate a more direct comparison of its performance with the financial projections published by the analysts as well as its competitors, many of whom report financial results on a non-GAAP basis. The economic substance behind its decision to use such non-GAAP measures is that such measures approximate its controllable operating performance more closely than the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For example, Sigma's management has no control over certain variables that have a major influence in the determination of stock-based compensation such as the volatility of its stock price and changing interest rates. Sigma believes that all of these excluded expenses may not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred, even though some of these excluded items may be incurred and reflected in Sigma's GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future. Sigma believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAPP financials measures. The Company presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate our operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Sigma intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

About Sigma Designs, Inc.

Sigma Designs, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading Connected Smart TV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.

SIGMA DESIGNS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (GAAP) (In thousands) October 29, January 30, 2016 2016 ------------ ------------ Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,833 $ 63,790 Short-term marketable securities 4,794 4,805 Restricted cash 316 900 Accounts receivable, net 49,619 30,362 Inventory 20,184 26,709 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,451 14,085 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 148,197 140,651 Long-term marketable securities - 3,527 Software, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 19,562 14,086 Intangible assets, net 31,465 37,050 Goodwill 10,594 11,068 Deferred tax assets 958 911 Long-term investments 2,000 2,884 Other non-current assets 6,056 6,492 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 218,832 $ 216,669 ============ ============ Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,559 $ 26,181 Accrued compensation and related benefits 10,287 7,360 Accrued liabilities 15,152 14,632 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 45,998 48,173 Other long-term liabilities 22,861 15,691 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 68,859 63,864 Shareholders' equity 149,973 152,805 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 218,832 $ 216,669 ============ ============

SIGMA DESIGNS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended ---------------------------------- ----------------------- October 29, July 30, October 31, October 29, October 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net revenue $ 62,729 $ 61,316 $ 61,581 $ 177,820 $ 175,800 Cost of revenue 31,734 31,734 30,794 93,242 87,141 ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Gross profit 30,995 29,582 30,787 84,578 88,659 Gross margin percent 49.4% 48.2% 50.0% 47.6% 50.4% Operating expenses: Research and development 18,264 18,836 17,339 56,255 49,754 Sales and marketing 5,984 5,939 5,875 17,646 16,940 General and administrative 4,578 4,820 5,314 14,536 16,100 Impairment of IP, mask sets and design tools - 300 795 300 1,783 ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total operating expenses 28,826 29,895 29,323 88,737 84,577 Income (loss) from operations 2,169 (313) 1,464 (4,159) 4,082 Gain on sale of development project - - 7,551 - 7,551 Interest and other income (expense), net 179 415 37 (157) 821 ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income (loss) before income taxes 2,348 102 9,052 (4,316) 12,454 Provision for income taxes 2,127 1,824 2,617 5,283 6,105 ----------- ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income (loss) $ 221 $ (1,722) $ 6,435 $ (9,599) $ 6,349 =========== ========== =========== =========== =========== Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.05) $ 0.18 $ (0.26) $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.05) $ 0.17 $ (0.26) $ 0.17 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 37,666 37,182 36,046 37,241 35,670 Diluted 38,001 37,182 36,785 37,241 36,515

SIGMA DESIGNS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended ----------------------------------- ----------------------- October 29, July 30, October 31, October 29, October 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- GAAP Net Revenue $ 62,729 $ 61,316 $ 61,581 $ 177,820 $ 175,800 Items reconciling GAAP Net Revenue to Non-GAAP: Reversal of rebate - - - - (1,027) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments - - - - (1,027) Non-GAAP Net Revenue $ 62,729 $ 61,316 $ 61,581 $ 177,820 $ 174,773 GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 31,734 $ 31,734 $ 30,794 $ 93,242 $ 87,141 Items reconciling GAAP Cost of Revenue to Non- GAAP: Stock based compensation expense (61) (74) (78) (239) (158) Amortization of acquired intangibles (938) (940) (965) (2,827) (2,995) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments (999) (1,014) (1,043) (3,066) (3,153) Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 30,735 $ 30,720 $ 29,751 $ 90,176 $ 83,988 GAAP Gross Profit $ 30,995 $ 29,582 $ 30,787 $ 84,578 $ 88,659 GAAP Gross Margin % 49.4% 48.2% 50.0% 47.6% 50.4% Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 31,994 $ 30,596 $ 31,830 $ 87,644 $ 90,785 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 51.0% 49.9% 51.7% 49.3% 51.9% GAAP Operating Expenses $ 28,826 $ 29,895 $ 29,323 $ 88,737 $ 84,577 Items reconciling GAAP Operating Expenses to Non- GAAP: Stock based compensation expense (1,432) (1,677) (1,814) (4,897) (4,723) Amortization of acquired intangibles (692) (696) (318) (2,087) (979) Impairment of IP, mask sets and design tools - (300) (795) (300) (1,783) One time legal fee expenses - - (357) (11) (1,611) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments (2,124) (2,673) (3,284) (7,295) (9,096) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 26,702 $ 27,222 $ 26,039 $ 81,442 $ 75,481 GAAP Other Income (Expense) and Tax $ (1,948) $ (1,409) $ 4,971 $ (5,440) $ 2,267 Items reconciling GAAP Other Income (Expense) and Tax to Non- GAAP: Impairment (gain on sale) of privately held instruments, net 1 584 - 885 (392) Gain on sale of development project - - (7,551) - (7,551) Income tax adjustments - - 1,494 - 2,696 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments 1 584 (6,057) 885 (5,247) Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) and Tax $ (1,947) $ (825) $ (1,086) $ (4,555) $ (2,980) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 3,345 $ 2,549 $ 4,705 $ 1,647 $ 12,324 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.34 Shares used in computing Non- GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic 37,666 37,182 36,046 37,241 35,670 Diluted 38,001 37,527 36,785 37,626 36,515

