CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - December 06, 2016) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) will release its planned 2017 capital expenditure and production guidance before markets open on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody and CFO Jon McKenzie will participate in the call.
Conference Call Details:
To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. Dec. 13)
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 00616 followed by # sign
Duration: Available until January 16, 2017
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations
Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com
