CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - December 06, 2016) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) will release its planned 2017 capital expenditure and production guidance before markets open on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody and CFO Jon McKenzie will participate in the call.

Conference Call Details:

To listen live:

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340

To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. Dec. 13)

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 00616 followed by # sign

Duration: Available until January 16, 2017

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations

Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

For further information, please contact:



Investor Inquiries:



Rob Knowles

Manager, Investor Relations

Husky Energy Inc.

587-747-2116



Media Inquiries:



Mel Duvall

Manager, Media & Issues

Husky Energy Inc.

403-513-7602