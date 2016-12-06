

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year, slowing from the 0.5 percent quarterly increase and the 3.3 percent yearly gain in the second quarter.



Australia also will see November results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in October, the index score was 45.9.



Japan will see preliminary October figures for its leading and coincident indexes; in September, their scores were 100.3 and 112.7, respectively.



Malaysia will provide October data for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth 60.5 billion ringgit and exports were at 68.0 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 7.6 billion ringgit.



