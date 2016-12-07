VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE: FYS)(CSE: FYS.CN)(OTC PINK: FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8) is quickly expanding its roster of mobile game titles - and its presence in the fast-growing mobile gaming market in North America and around the world - by launching its first foray into National Basketball Association ("NBA") basketball with Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball, which is scheduled to be officially released Thursday, December 15th.

"We can't wait to see the player response to Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball, our first NBA title, coming so quickly as it does on the heels of our highly-successful experience with Fantasy Football Coach," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Fantasy 6. "We truly believe this is the daily fantasy basketball video game that the market has been waiting for, especially fans who are intrigued by the challenge of building winning lineups each night."

Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball will allow players to face off in live PvP (Player versus Player) action against basketball rivals from around the world. Players are able to open up card packs to collect their favorite players and draft their collection. It will be defined by fast-paced bids to get superstar players on fantasy teams. Draft Rivals features enhanced team search functionality so that players can easily find their friends.

"What we really like about our Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball mobile game is the social side - how it enables players to engage with their friends by helping build their teams or, on the other hand, working to go head-to-head to defeat them," said Tejani. "That's why we're convinced Draft Rivals will attract many new players to our amazing community of basketball fans!"

Created and developed by 1UP Mobile Inc., Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball will allow players to improve their odds of getting superstar players by making it easy to buy new card packs.

With an eye on the lucrative video game market - most notably the fast-rising mobile game segment that combines the popularity of fantasy sports with the phenomenon of mobile - Fantasy 6 will use the launch of Draft Rivals to rapidly broaden its user network in the coming weeks and months.

Draft Rivals joins Fantasy Football Coach as dynamic Fantasy 6 assets in a global mobile gaming market projected by Newzoo, a video game research firm, to have revenues topping US$40.9 billion by 2017 (http://fortune.com/2015/01/15/mobile-console-game-revenues-2015/).

Also scheduled for release in early 2017 is a new Major League Baseball (MLB) game and a Indian Premier League Cricket (IPL) game, titles reflecting the Fantasy 6 commitment to mobile gaming and a diversified, global user base transcending North American team sports.

ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. (CSE: FYS)

Fantasy 6 is a technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data and artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Company's mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experiences and entertainment.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements.

Contacts:

RAY WALIA

Chief Operating Officer

604-283-9166

ir@fantasy6.com



