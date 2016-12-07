Asiana Lounge at Seoul Incheon International Wins the Priority Pass 2016 Asia Pacific Airport Lounge of the Year Award

LONDON, December 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Asiana Lounge at Seoul Incheon International was named the Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year Winner in the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards 2016. It was also Highly Commended in the Global Best Quality of Refreshments category. Now in its twelfth year, the awards are based on ratings provided by Priority Pass members and recognise excellence within the world's largest, independent lounge membership program that includes the best service design and visitor experience in over 1,000 airport lounges, in over 500 cities.

This year's overall winners are:

Global and Europe : Plaza Premium Lounge at London Heathrow

: Plaza Premium Lounge at London Heathrow Africa & Middle East : Petra Lounge at Amman Queen Alia International

& : Petra Lounge at Amman Queen Alia International Asia Pacific : Asiana Lounge at Seoul Incheon International

: Asiana Lounge at Seoul Incheon International North America : The Club at San Jose CA Mineta International

: The Club at San Jose CA Mineta International Latin America & The Caribbean : VIP Lounge at Guadalajara Miguel Hidalgo International

Mr. Kihyung Nam, Senior Vice President ofAsianaAirlinesPassenger Administration & Services,said: "We're delighted that the Asiana Lounge at Seoul Incheon Internationalhas been recongnized as the Asia Pacific winner in the Lounge of the Year Awards 2016. This win demonstrates Asiana Airlines' commitment to ensuring our guests have a pleasant and memorable time in Incheon International Airport, one of the most popular hub airports in the Asia Pacific region."

Tony T. Low, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific for Priority Pass, part of the Collinson Group said: "We are delighted that Asiana Lounge at Seoul Incheon International has been recognised as the Asia Pacific Overall Winner. Asiana Lounge was Highly Commended in the Asia Pacific region last year and previously won the Asia Pacific Award in 2011. The team's commitment and ability to consistently exceed frequent flyer expectations is inspiring."

"It has never been more important to be able to escape the hustle and bustle of the airport terminal. We are proud to have the world's largest independent lounge membership program which provides access to a tranquil space in over 1,000 lounges in key destinations across the globe. As our network grows, so too does our knowledge and understanding of the changing global demands of the 21st century traveler, something that informs every level of service in the lounges in the Priority Pass network."

