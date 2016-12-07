

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 75 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,200-point plateau, although the market may find traction on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, although a slide in crude oil prices may limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to open the same way.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil companies.



For the day, the index dipped 5.06 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,199.65 after trading between 3,196.52 and 3,215.31. The Shenzhen Component Index eased 0.04 percent to end at 10,779.77.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.31 percent, while Bank of China dipped 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.44 percent, China Life skidded 1.53 percent, Vanke fell 0.47 percent, Gemdale shed 0.24 percent, PetroChina slid 0.52 percent and China Shenhua picked up 0.29 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks continued to rise Tuesday on gains among financials and telecoms.



The Dow added 35.54 points or 0.18 percent to 19,251.78, while the S&P gained 7.52 points or 0.34 percent to 2,212.23 and the NASDAQ was up 24.11 points, or 0.45 percent at 5,333.00.



Crude oil prices tumbled as traders expect a Federal Reserve rate hike next week; WTI light sweet crude oil for January was down 86 cents or 1.7 percent to $50.93/bbl on Nymex.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said that the U.S. trade deficit widened roughly in line with estimates in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX