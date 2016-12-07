SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- For the third consecutive year in a row, Piston, full-service digital agency and a LEWIS company, has been voted Small Agency of the Year at the annual iMedia Agency Awards. The agency's President John Hartman was also named Agency Marketer of the Year at last night's event.

The Small Agency of the Year category recognizes the last 12 months of work by a small (100 employees or fewer) agency that has advanced interactive marketing through inventive thought, brilliant creative, cutting-edge technology and the pursuit of excellence in the digital space. "I feel blessed to have such an incredible team to put in front of our client partners every day. They deliver amazing campaigns and results and it's truly an honor for that work to be recognized as best in class by iMedia," said Mark Burr, Senior Vice President of Piston. Other agency finalists included Good Apple, Home Brew Agency, Mindgruve and Traction.

Selected as Agency Marketer of the Year, Piston President John Hartman commented, "iMedia has served as a great catalyst for our industry over the years and I am proud to be recognized by such fantastic colleagues and leaders." The Agency Marketer of the Year award seeks distinction in demonstrated, exemplary leadership and innovative contributions to the field of marketing. Hartman was chosen among elite senior marketers from agencies such as Nebo, Hawke Media, Epsilon and Tombras.

This year's iMedia accolades are on the heels of seven ADDY wins from the 2016 SDX American Advertising Awards. Piston is also home to the winner of this year's Search Engine Land 2016 Search Marketer of the Year (female) Landy Award -- Director of Biddible Media, Jennifer (Johnstone) Lopez.

Nominees are selected by the iMedia Agency Awards Advisory Board, which ensures the awards accurately reflect and celebrate the industry's most significant contributors. Members include Adam Broitman, VP, Global Digital, MasterCard, Luanne Calvert, VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Virgin America, Chris Cox, Manager Global Digital Marketing, The Hershey Company and Brian Doyle, Senior Director, Mobile & Digital Strategy, ESPN. According to iMediaConnection.com, Piston's work for the San Diego Charger and Inspirato helped it stand out.

