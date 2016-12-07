

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that it is currently under contract for $170 million to help determine the capabilities of complex military aircraft that serve the unique requirements of the President of the United States. It looks forward to working with the U.S. Air Force on subsequent phases of the Air Force One program allowing the company to deliver the best planes for the President at the best value for the American taxpayer.



Earlier today, US President-elect Donald Trump has asked the US government to cancel the order with aircraft maker Boeing for new Air Force One, the official air plane for US President, as its costs were out of control.



'Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!' he tweeted Tuesday morning.



The Air Force had signed deals with Boeing to design the new presidential aircraft, including its interior, electrical and power system, and maintenance systems. The U.S. Government Accountability Office estimated the entire program to cost about $3.2 billion from the 2010 through 2020 fiscal years, including $2 billion for research and development.



Boeing will build two or more new planes for US Presidents that would enter service around 2024. Meanwhile, Trump would not be able to use the new planes unless he won a second term in the 2020 election.



Donald Trump will have the power to cancel the contract with Boeing for the new planes when he takes power as the US President and Commander-in-chief in January.



