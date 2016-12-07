Hikvision Achieves No.1 Ranking in the A&S Security 50

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Underlining the company's position as the world's leading supplier in innovative video surveillance products and solutions, Hikvision has achieved Number 1 overall position, being placed at the top of the rankings in A&S magazine's 'Security 50' 2016, with a 43.6% leap in revenues, following a rise to second place in 2015 from third place in 2014.



Ranking public-listed manufacturers by product sales revenue, gross profit, and profit margin, participants in the A&S Security 50 range from exclusive manufacturers to end-to-end solution providers, and provides the security industry with a 'Who's Who' of the global security market's most successful companies.



Following Hikvision's recent achievement of winning No.1 position in the Scene Classification category at the ImageNet Large Scale Visual Recognition Challenge 2016, this latest achievement illustrates how Hikvision's strong and sustainable technology development is providing a solid platform for the company's success. Via the sustained expansion of its global network, Hikvision is also placing the importance of localised support and service to its partners and users at the forefront of its operation.



"This outstanding A&S Security 50 achievement demonstrates Hikvision's continuing dedication to its investment in innovation and excellence," says Cynthia Ho, Vice President at Hikvision. "By responding rapidly to emerging market trends, Hikvision's smooth transition from analog, to digital, IP and HD, and onward to advanced video intelligence, has provided the catalyst for another year of massive growth for Hikvision.



"The company seizes every opportunity and trend in the security industry to develop dynamic and innovative products that meet the ever changing needs of market demands. Beyond video surveillance, we see Artificial Intelligence and big data as the inevitable trend of the future, where the technology could help greatly improve operational efficiency for commercial businesses, transportation and many more sectors."



Weiqi Wu, VP at Hikvision in charge of R&D: "Since its very beginning, Hikvision has invested heavily in building a first class R&D capability, which has laid a solid foundation for the company's success. Also, our strong R&D management system ensures the highly efficient operation of our R&D team. Over the past decade, Hikvision has embraced world-leading management practices and tools, such as IPD, CMMI and PDM, to continuously optimize the company's product development process.

"Applying this methodology has led to the development of 'best-in-class' products and services that not only meet the needs of the industry, but are also quickly accepted by the market. Underlining Hikvision's industry-leading R&D capability, this year, the company has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 5 certification. Looking to the future, Hikvision will continue to push the boundary of security technology and develop even more high-quality products for our customers worldwide."



About Security 50



Security 50 is comprised of world leaders in the security industry ranked solely by product sales, with participants ranging from exclusive manufacturers to end-to-end solution providers. More information can be found at http://www.asmag.com/rankings/



About Hikvision



Hikvision is the world's leading supplier of video surveillance solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision uses its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to design and develop innovative CCTV and video surveillance products for any security need. For more information, please visit Hikvision's website at www.hikvision.com.









