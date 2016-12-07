Parkopedia Launches Premium In-Car Parking Service with Mazda China

SHANGHAI, December 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Founded in 2007, Parkopedia now provides detailed information on 50 million parking spaces in 6000 cities in 75 countries; including real-time parking space availability information in over 1000 cities in 30 countries;

Parkopedia's premium parking services now cover all the Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in China , including Hong Kong and Macao ;

, including and ; Mazda launched the Parkopedia premium parking service with the car model Atenza in Q3, 2016

Telematics@China

Parkopedia, the world's largest parking service provider, announced today that it has launched its premium in-car parking service with Mazda China.

This new premium parking service is provided in partnership with MXNavi, China's leading in-vehicle navigation system and location based service provider. It includes space availability information, which allows drivers to go directly to an open spot as opposed to circling the block searching for an opening.

James Wang, Parkopedia's Managing Director China, added "Mazda and MXnavi have been building a premium connected navigation solution for the China market. We are proud to be part of this market leading service."

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's CEO Eugene Tsyrklevich said "Since the opening of our Shanghai office in 2014 Parkopedia has firmly established itself as the parking services leader in China. This announcement confirms that Parkopedia is the go to supplier for premium in-car parking services in China and globally."

Notes to Editors:

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Apple, Audi, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volvo and many others.

Parkopedia provides detailed static information on 50 million parking spaces in 6000 cities in 75 countries; including real-time parking space availability information in over 1000 cities in 30 countries.

The service allows drivers to find the closest parking to their destination, tells them how much it will cost and whether the space is available. Parkopedia also allows drivers to pay for parking online, through a mobile app and in-car.



Further Enquiries:

James Wang

Managing Director China

T: +86-18621832223

E: james@parkopedia.com



Christina Onesirosan Martinez MBA MCIM

Marketing Director

Parkopedia

T: +44-(0)7980-058760

E:christina@parkopedia.com

W: http://www.parkopedia.com

