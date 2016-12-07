VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(FSE: 7C5)(OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and the Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce that FlowWorks Inc. has released a new GIS search function making it easy for any user to search locations and assets saving time and improving operational efficiency. FlowWorks is continually refining their User Experience to create more approachable and intuitive tools that allow non-technical and business users to easily work with their data to extract business intelligence.

FlowWorks, a Carl subsidiary that specializes in monitoring and analyzing all forms of environmental data, wanted to save their customers from having to scour their GIS layers for the names of pipes, sensors, assets and locations. Now items can be searched on GIS layers directly from the application's Map View. With this new feature, any string of letters or numbers can be used to quickly find the GIS information needed. Any item in the search list can be clicked to instantly view its location on the map and fetch any accompanying information. An existing FlowWorks client with enable GIS layers can now search across all GIS layers from Map View by hovering a cursor over GIS maps. The required layers are selected, and then the Search bar below can be used to search across the layers.

Mike McDonald, Carl's VP of Engineering, commented, "FlowWorks prides itself on listening to their customers and providing the features and customization needed to make engineers jobs a little easier."

Not only will this feature and others to be added in the near future help engineers with their jobs, they will make the application more user-friendly allowing less technically trained customers to access this versatile tool's analytics and reporting functions. "We are excited to continue expanding our user base," commented Greg Johnston, Carl CEO. "By refining our UX and adding user-friendly features, we are making it easier than ever for government and industry to manage and monitor their infrastructure."

More about this new feature can be view here: https://support.flowworks.com/hc/en-us/articles/218118843-Nov-28-2016-Introducing- Search-Function-for-GIS-Layers

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and Extend to Social Media Inc., a company that specializes in unstructured data analysis from Social Media, Carl develops applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")). Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

