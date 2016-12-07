

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday, with investor sentiment buoyed by the overnight gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 118.66 points or 0.65 percent to 18,479.20, off a high of 18,499.69 earlier.



SoftBank is rising more than 4 percent after the company's CEO Masayoshi Son said he plans to invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent after the company said it will create a research and development center in India, Canon is advancing more than 1 percent, Toshiba is adding 0.6 percent and Sony is up 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding more than 1 percent and Honda is up almost 2 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by more than 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors and Ricoh are rising more than 3 percent each, while Kawasaki Kishen Kaisha is higher by almost 3 percent. On the flip side, KDDI Corp is losing 3 percent and Shionogi & Co. is down 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see preliminary October figures for its leading and coincident indexes.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average touching new record highs on gains among financials and telecoms.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 35.54 points or 0.2 percent to 19,251.78, the S&P 500 gained 7.52 points or 0.3 percent to 2,212.24, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 24.11 points or 0.5 percent to 5,333.00.



The European markets also closed higher on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.85 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.26 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.49 percent.



Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday. WTI crude for January declined $0.86 or 1.7 percent to settle at $50.93 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



