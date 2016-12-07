

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice completed its review and approved Alaska Air Group's (ALK) acquisition of Virgin America (VA). Alaska Air Group is the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc.



Alaska was not required to divest any assets as a condition of DOJ clearance.



Alaska said it did agree to implement limited changes to its codeshare agreement with American Airlines. The majority of Alaska and American codeshare flights will remain intact. The DOJ did not require changes to any other agreements between Alaska and American, including interline or reciprocal loyalty agreements, or any of Alaska's other airline partnerships.



The company plans to close the transaction in the very near future, taking into account the lawsuit filed by private plaintiffs in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Lawsuits of this kind are not uncommon with mergers. The company believes the plaintiffs' claims are without merit and plans to defend its acquisition of Virgin America accordingly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX