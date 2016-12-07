sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 07.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

77,10 Euro		-2,88
-3,60 %
WKN: 869843 ISIN: US0116591092 Ticker-Symbol: ALK 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,76
79,55
06.12.
78,95
79,28
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC77,10-3,60 %
VIRGIN AMERICA INC53,05+0,85 %