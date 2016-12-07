

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) new Sapphire Reserve credit card will reduce the bank's profit by $200 million to $300 million in the fourth quarter, Bloomberg reported citing Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.



Dimon reportedly said Tuesday at an investor conference in New York.'The card has been doing great and was embraced by consumers before the bank did any marketing. Now we have to account for acquisition cost in that business.'



JPMorgan introduced the card in August with a 100,000-point sign-up bonus for customers who spend $4,000 in the first three months. The points are worth $1,500 in travel booked through Chase's website. The cards, which carry a $450 annual fee, were in such demand shortly after the launch that the bank temporarily ran out of the metal it uses to make them.



