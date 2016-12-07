JAKARTA, Dec 7, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Garuda Indonesia, the airline of Indonesia, will provide the first direct link between Indonesia and India by operating a new route from Jakarta to the Indian metropolis Mumbai, starting 12 December 2016. The new service will be served through Bangkok three times a week by the airline's Boeing 738 aircraft with a two-class cabin configuration featuring its renowned Business Class service concept and the World's Best Economy Class (Skytrax Global Airline Awards 2013).VP Corporate Communications of Garuda Indonesia Benny S. Butarbutar commented, "We are delighted to announce that this world's five star services will soon be available to guests flying to and from Mumbai. Our new service will connect seamlessly India and Indonesia, and offer the comfort, convenience and superior inflight service for travelers between Jakarta and Mumbai."He emphasized that there are strong economic partnerships as well as numerous social, cultural, and tourism relations between Indonesia and India, and the launching of this new service will further boost those activities amongst the two countries, whilst forging an even more solid bridge in enhancing the future partnership between India and Indonesia, which are now two of Asia's new economic powerhouses.Indonesia is currently one of the largest markets to India with 350,000 people currently traveling to the region on both business and leisure. This new direct route will not only boost the economic activities between the two countries, but also help towards meeting the Indonesian government's target to increase inbound tourism to Indonesia from India.With Mumbai, Garuda Indonesia adds the Indian subcontinent to its network. The multicultural metropolis is the economic and commercial heart of India. It is also the most populous city in India and the ninth most populous agglomeration in the world, with an estimated city population of around 20 million.Mumbai is the main port of India and is an important hub for the import and export sector. For tourists, the rich history of Mumbai makes it worth a visit, but it is also a good starting point to visit the rest of the country.Garuda Indonesia serves the Jakarta-Mumbai route via Bangkok route on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.For further information, please visit www.garuda-indonesia.com and its social media channels:- Twitter: @IndonesiaGaruda- Youtube: youtube.com/GarudaIndonesia1949- Facebook: facebook.com/PT.GarudaIndonesiaContact:PT GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK.CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONSSoekarno Hatta International AirportPhone: +62 21 2560 1069 | Fax: +62 21 2560 1068Email: corpcomm@garuda-indonesia.com | Website: www.garuda-indonesia.comSource: Garuda Indonesia GroupCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.