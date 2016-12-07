

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to 2-day lows of 0.8471 against the euro, 1.2649 against the U.S. dollar and 1.2774 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8451, 1.2678 and 1.2801, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged down to 144.34 from yesterday's closing value of 144.49.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.22 against the greenback, 1.23 against the franc and 138.00 against the yen.



