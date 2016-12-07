Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognising The Best Places To Work In 2017 In The UK











Expedia, ARM and HomeServe Take Top Spots

LONDON, Dec. 7,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Glassdoor, the world's most transparent jobs and recruiting site, has announced the winners of its ninth annual Employees' Choice Awards, celebrating the Best Places to Work in 2017 across North America and parts of Europe. Unlike any other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based solely on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review, about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six categories, honouring the Best Places to Work across the UK, U.S. (both large and small companies), Canada, France and Germany. There is one category in the UK: 50 Best Places to Work (honouring employers with 1,000 or more employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied):

The top five UK Best Places to Work in 2017 are:

1. Expedia1 (4.3 rating) - second year in a row at the top of the ranking

2. ARM (4.3 rating)

3. HomeServe UK (4.3 rating)

4. Mott MacDonald (4.3 rating)

5. Hays Plc (4.3 rating)

"Company culture and the employee experience are critical considerations for job seekers everywhere when deciding where to work. The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are solely determined by the authentic voice of those who really know a company best - the people who work there. This really helps job seekers identify the Best Places to Work in the UK," said Diarmuid Russell, Glassdoor Head of International. "Employers where employees love to work continue to prove that they have a recruiting and business performance edge. We're proud to celebrate the 2017 Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards winners in earning this incredible achievement."

Glassdoor's 50 UK Best Places to Work in 2017 list features winning employers across diverse industries with technology and retail dominating, but also companies in finance, accounting, energy and more. Expedia is the first company in the UK to rank No. 1 twice, and is among only ten employers that have made this list for three consecutive years. Twenty four employers are debuting as Best Places to Work this year, including HomeServe UK (Third; 4.3 rating), Peninsula (Sixth; 4.2 rating) and Salesforce (Eighth; 4.2 rating), among others.

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to give their opinion on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. Employees are also asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO, as well as rate five key workplace attributes, including giving their opinion on career opportunities, compensation & benefits, culture & values, senior management and work-life balance. In addition, employees are asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's business will perform better, worse or remain the same in the next six months.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2017 Best Places to Work are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by UK-based employees between 2 November, 2015 and 30 October, 2016. At a minimum, employers considered for the list must have received at least 30 company reviews during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth to determine final rank. Complete report methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/List/about-employees-choice-awards.htm

SEE THE 2017 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's six categories can be found by visiting:

50 Best Places to Work - UK

50 Best Places to Work - U.S.

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For - U.S.

25 Best Places to Work - Canada

25 Best Places to Work - France

25 Best Places to Work - Germany

VIDEO, PHOTOS + EMPLOYEE COMMENTARY: See links below to download and embed video interviews showcasing what employees and senior leaders at winning employers have to say about their workplaces:

VIDEO: Inside Expedia (No. 1, UK)

VIDEO: Inside Bain & Company (No. 1, U.S. large companies)

VIDEO: Inside Greenhouse Software (No. 1, U.S. small & medium companies)

VIDEO: Inside Shopify (No. 1, Canada)

VIDEO: Inside Microsoft (No. 1, France)

VIDEO: Inside SAP (No. 1, Germany)

Workplace/office photos and employee commentary about winning employers are also available upon request. Please email: pr@glassdoor.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is the world's most transparent jobs and recruiting marketplace that is changing how people search for jobs and how companies recruit top talent. Glassdoor combines job listings with anonymous reviews, ratings and salary data to help people find a job and company they love. This level of transparency, in turn, helps employers attract the right candidates for their company and culture at a fraction of the cost of other channels. Glassdoor offers employers job advertising, job posting and employer branding solutions in addition to robust talent analytics. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor has job listings and data for more than 600,000 employers in 190 countries and is available on iOS and Android platforms. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For career advice and job related news and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog.

Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161206/446387LOGO









