

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese firm SinoFortone reportedly has acquired a 16th-century Buckinghamshire inn, The Plough at Cadsden, which got famous for a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK's then Prime Minister David Cameron.



The village pub has become an attraction for Chinese tourists since president's state visit to the UK in October 2015.



The Plough, near Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, is just minutes away from the official countryside home used by British prime ministers at Chequers. Cameron took Xi Jinping for fish and chips supper and a pint of Greene King IPA.



The pub was sold through property firm Christie and Co.



Neil Morgan, the Christie & Co director behind the sale reportedly said, 'The pub became famous in Chinese circles following the visit of President Xi Jinping, and it has become quite a tourist attraction for Chinese visitors since, who are keen to sample the classic British food and beer that the president tried.'



According to Peter Zhang, managing director of SinoFortone Investment, the English pub concept is growing very fast in China and it's the best way culturally to link people from different countries and build friendships.



The Chinese company is involved in the development of new London Paramount theme park, the proposed Crossrail 2 route through London, as well as in new metro systems in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.



