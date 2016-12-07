

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The leading index for Japan, which measures the future economic activity, increased less-than-expected in October to the highest level in nearly a year, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index rose to 101.0 in October from 100.0 in the previous month, Economists had expected the index to climb to 101.4.



This was the best reading since November last year, when the score was 101.6.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, climbed to 113.9 in October from 112.5 a month ago. The latest score was the strongest since April 2015, when it marked 114.1.



At the same time, the lagging index dropped to 113.3 in October from 114.0 in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX