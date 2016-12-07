

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan has not shifted its focus away from expanding the monetary base, Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said Wednesday.



'Some argue that the Bank's policy focus has shifted from quantity to interest rates under the new policy framework, but such an understanding is inappropriate,' he told business leaders in Nagasaki.



'Since the introduction of QQE, the Bank has been consistently pursuing powerful monetary easing both in terms of quantity and interest rates, and there is no change in its stance,' Iwata said.



Iwata said the bank will take additional easing measures without hesitation if judged necessary to bring inflation to the 2 percent target.



In October, the bank had pushed back the time period to achieve the 2 percent inflation target. Economists were expecting the bank to adjust interest rates and shift its policy target from base money.



