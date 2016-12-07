WEST DES MOINES, IA--(Marketwired - December 07, 2016) - Dave Rinehart, a director of outbound sales with Sammons ® Financial Group Member Companies (SFG), has been honored with the Patriot Award by the Iowa Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense (DOD) office, in recognition of extraordinary support of Josh Woodvine, an SFG employee who serves as a sergeant in the Iowa Army National Guard.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

Rinehart was nominated by his employee, Sergeant Josh Woodvine, for being highly supportive of Josh's duties -- a critical component to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's National Guard units.

"Dave has been an exemplary supervisor, and on multiple occasions, has helped accommodate my schedule while participating in duties required by the military," says Sergeant Woodvine. "Without his support, balancing my work life with my military responsibilities would have been extremely difficult."

For Dave Rinehart, the support comes easy. "I've always admired the commitment and sacrifice of the volunteers in the Army National Guard," says Rinehart. "The work they do to serve and protect our nation is admirable, and needs to be fully supported in every way. I'm honored to receive this award."

"We couldn't be more proud of Dave and Josh," said Cindy Reed, president of Sammons Annuity Group. "While Josh fulfills his responsibilities in the Iowa National Guard, Dave provides him with support and flexibility here at Sammons Financial Group so he can freely serve our country."

For more information about ESGR outreach programs, or ESGR volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.

ABOUT SAMMONS FINANCIAL GROUP

