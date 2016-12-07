

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY, SMAWF) Wednesday said it aims to achieve double-digit annual growth in digital businesses.



In a statement, the company said it wants to further strengthen its position as a digital company and achieve double-digit growth in software, digital services and cloud platforms every year through 2020.



In fiscal 2016, Siemens generated revenue of more than 1 billion euros with digital services and around 3.3 billion euros with software solutions, an year-over-year increase of around 12 percent. This is compared to annual market growth of some 8 percent.



Joe Kaeser, Siemens President and CEO, said, 'The digitalization platform MindSphere is a key element in our Vision 2020's innovation strategy. It'll enable us to decisively shape digitalization at our customers and at our own facilities - across all sectors and businesses.'



Further, Siemens is planning to increase its investments in research and development or R&D in fiscal 2017 by some 300 million euros to around 5 billion euros. Since fiscal 2014, the company's R&D investments have grown by about 25 percent.



Research intensity, which equals the ratio of R&D expenditures to revenue, was 5.9 percent in fiscal 2016. This figure will further increase in fiscal 2017.



The company also said it is working with IBM to further simplify the data analysis functions of MindSphere for customers.



In Germany, Siemens shares were trading at 110.91 euros, up 1.48 percent.



