Petra Lounge at Amman Queen Alia International Wins the Priority Pass 2016 Africa and Middle East Lounge of the Year Award

LONDON, December 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Petra Lounge at Amman Queen Alia International was named the Africa & Middle East Winner in the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards 2016. Now in its twelfth year, the awards are based on ratings by Priority Pass Members and recognise excellence within the world's largest independent lounge membership program that includes the best service design and visitor experience in over 1,000 airport lounges, in over 500 cities.

This year's overall winners are:

Global and Europe: Plaza Premium Lounge at London Heathrow

Africa & Middle East: Petra Lounge at Amman Queen Alia International

Asia Pacific: Asiana Lounge at Seoul Incheon International

North America: The Club at San Jose CA Mineta International

Latin America & The Caribbean: VIP Lounge at Guadalajara Miguel Hidalgo International

Azzam Abu Yasin, Managing Director of Hotels Global Group said: "Jordan is a country known for its hospitality, and that is exactly what guests at Petra VIP Lounge will find. We strive to always offer the best service possible, from our staff, who are always on hand to meet the needs of our visitors, to our delightful Arabic dishes made by our own Chef Mohammad Issa. This win recognises our commitment to excellence, and shows that we're already well on our way to offering one of the world's most luxurious airport lounge experiences."

Stephen Simpson, Global Marketing Director for Priority Pass, part of the Collinson Group, added: "It is an honour to recognise Petra Lounge at Amman Queen Alia International as the winning Africa & Middle East Lounge of the Year. This award recognises the team's continuing efforts to deliver a high-quality experience beyond the expectations of frequent flyers, through a focus on comfort, quality and service in every area."

"It has never been more important to be able to escape the hustle and bustle of the airport terminal. We are proud to have the world's largest independent lounge membership program which provides access to a tranquil space in over 1,000 lounges in key destinations across the globe. As our network grows, so too does our knowledge and understanding of the changing global demands of the 21st century traveler, something that informs every level of service in the lounges in the Priority Pass network."

Wider recognition in Africa

Other winners this year include the Shongololo Lounge at Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International, which was Highly commended in the Africa & Middle East Lounge of the Year category; and Marhaba Lounge at Dubai International, which was Highly Commended in the Best Business Facilities category.

Priority Pass received over 60,000 ratings from its Members in this year's awards using the lounge rating function on the new Priority Pass website and app. Its Members provide ratings on a set of criteria covering overall lounge quality, refreshments, staff, business facilities and ambience.

Visit prioritypass.com to view the complete list of this year's winners.