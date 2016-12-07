Advanced Discovery Appoints Jim Burke as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, December 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Veteran Technology and Information Services Executive to Lead Company

Founder David VandygrifftoRemain on Board, Assume Corporate Development Role

Advanced Discovery, the leading global eDiscovery and litigation support partner to major corporations and law firms on their high-stakes, high volume and high speed matters, announced today that it has appointed Jim Burke as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Burke has extensive experience leading technology-enabled businesses in rapidly changing markets. As part of the new leadership organization, David Vandygriff, founder of Advanced Discovery, will become President, Corporate Development, to assist Jim on strategic growth initiatives.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/356399LOGO )



Mr. Burke joins Advanced Discovery from vRad (Virtual Radiologic), the world's largest telemedicine company, where he also served as CEO. After three years of successful operational, technology and growth initiative investments, the company was sold to a publically traded, multi-billion dollar health solutions provider.

Prior to vRad, Mr. Burke was the CEO of Global Compliance (now NAVEX Global), served in a variety of senior leadership roles with Dun & Bradstreet, including President, Global Information Services and Chief Quality Officer, as well as executive positions at Prudential and First USA Bank. Mr. Burke also served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Jim has a strong track record of growing businesses, building great teams and using data and innovative technology to bring value to clients across multiple industries. He is an ideal fit for Advanced Discovery as we move to accelerate growth," said Forest Wester, the company's chairman and a partner atTrivest.

"My responsibility has always been to plan for the future and to ensure the long-term success of Advanced Discovery," said David Vandygriff, the company's founder and board member. "Jim brings a wealth of experience successfully navigating private-equity backed businesses through periods of change and growth. That's why we invited him to join as our new CEO. I know he has the skills and enthusiasm to lead the team successfully well into the future. As important, he shares my commitment to the integrity of our culture of doing the right thing in the right way for our clients and for each other."

"It is a privilege for me to assume a guiding role in Advanced Discovery's future," said Jim Burke, CEO. "David and the team have built a strong foundation on which to expand in a market demanding high quality, high volume and high speed discovery. As a growing and profitable company with clients in more than 60 countries, we have the scale, operational assets and financial resources to accelerate momentum and shape the future of eDiscovery."

Click to Tweet:

@AdvDiscovery announces incoming CEO Jim Burke to deliver on strategic growth initiativeshttp://bit.ly/2h2HCoklitigation law

AboutAdvanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning, end-to-end eDiscovery services and software provider, supporting law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet, LPI and Ditto, offer project planning and budgeting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosted review, managed document review, and more, from numerous state-of-the-art facilities around the world. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows, and provides industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery lifecycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US five consecutive years and recognition as a top provider by Legal Times, Texas' Best and other publications.

For more information, please visithttp://www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us onTwitterandLinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Bob Little for Advanced Discovery

+1-(512)-788-3467

bob.little@advanceddiscovery.com

