The Global Light Vehicle Market Outlook to 2026

The global conventional light vehicle market is expected to go through significant changes over the next ten years. In the backdrop of economic uncertainties, tougher emission standards, electric mobility and stiffening car ownership regulations, vehicles sales growth will remain restrained. Meanwhile, growth will also be shifting from matured markets to developing and emerging markets.

Commodity Inside understands that consumer preferences will continue to grow for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) followed by compact (C) and subcompact (B) segments. In addition, the concept of mobility itself will change substantially, while vehicles will be increasingly becoming connected, autonomous and shared. Almost all the major OEMs have announced their plans for autonomous vehicles. The rising influence of technology in the automotive industry has opened new revenue streams for OEMs and components suppliers, though at the same time appealing new entrants. Apple has now publically revealed its plans for penetrating in the autonomous vehicles market by asking the US highways regulator to promote fair competition between new entrants and established manufacturers.

The increasing regulations to mitigate emission and strengthen fuel economy standards will likely to result in reductions of vehicle weight. Commodity Inside ascertains that curb weight of an average light vehicle will decline around 9% by the end of 2026. This will significantly impact material compositions in the automotive industry. Steel, which makes up a significant part of the total mass, will forgo some of its share to competing materials particularly aluminium and plastics. However, steel producers are also expecting to introduce new high-grade steel. For instance, ArcelorMittal is planning to launch new automotive steel grades next year by expanding its portfolio of third generation advanced high strength steel (3G AHSS), which will help OEMs to reduce the weight of body-in-white.

Commodity Inside automotive analyst Sergej Gavrilov writes "We believe that steel will maintain its stronghold in the automotive industry due to relatively low cost and favourable technical specifications. Moreover, some vehicle segments are quite price sensitive and buyers will be reluctant to pay a premium for lighter version models, consequently resisting the use of advanced lightweight materials such as carbon fibre composites."

The Global Light Vehicle Market Outlook to 2026 is a valuable resource necessary for examining the global conventional light vehicle market. We have employed a very sophisticated and robust approach to assess the automotive market by taking into account various demand and supply dynamics as well as technological developments. The report has also encompassed the materials market and strategic directions for OEMs going forward. This content rich report covers the following key aspects:

How will the light vehicle market perform over the next ten years?

What will be the major megatrends in the automotive sector and how they will impact the industry?

How the increasing use of technological features such as connected cars and autonomous cars will benefit the industry?

How will the automotive value chain evolve?

What will be the new revenue streams in the industry?

What will be the major drivers behind the light weighting strategy and what will be the implications?

How will the materials market evolve over the next ten years?

How the light vehicle trade evolved over the last ten years?

The current and future demand dynamics of various materials across 10 vehicle segments.

Detailed discussion on market strategies and competitive landscapes.

Analysis of the present and future performance of matured and developing markets.

Projections for connected cars, shared mobility, autonomous vehicles and big data.

The conventional light vehicle market is analysed by 10 segments (A, B, C, D, F, SUV/CUV, MPV, Sport(y), Pick-up and others).

The full coverage of conventional light vehicle market in terms of sales volume and value.

Coverage of the whole world by 5 regions and selected major countries.

Discussion on the major megatrends.

Detailed analysis of steel, aluminium, plastics, glass, composites and others materials.

Market projections for connected car, shared mobility, autonomous vehicles and big data

Automotive trade statistics in both value and volumes terms for 150 countries

82 tables, figures and charts

Analysis of the market from very robust and detailed perspectives by using both top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approaches for assessing the market and its dynamics.

This is a content rich report with all supportive data is provided in Excel.

