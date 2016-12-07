Stockholm, December 7, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Smart Eye AB's shares (short name: SEYE) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Smart Eye belongs to the industrial sector and is the 81st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a technology company specialized in developing eye tracking systems for a wide range of application areas. The company currently has two business areas: Research Instruments and Advanced Instruments. Research Instruments focuses on advanced eye tracking systems for the analysis of human behavior, while Applied Solutions develops an eye tracking software for integration in cars and other vehicles. Smart Eye is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and currently has 46 employees. For more information, please visit www.smarteye.se.



"The vision, when Smart Eye was founded in 1999, was that eye tracking one day will be present everywhere in man-machine interaction," said Martin Krantz, CEO of Smart Eye. "Now the mass market is imminent, since eye tracking is moving into cars. Our listing on Nasdaq First North is an important step in our journey towards becoming the leading provider of eye tracking technology for the automotive industry."



"We welcome Smart Eye to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Smart Eye operates in an exciting and innovative field and we look forward to supporting the company for many years to come."



Smart Eye AB has appointed Erik Penser Bank AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



