The annual general meeting in February 2016 authorised the bank's board of directors to buy shares for up to DKK 140 million, for cancellation at a future general meeting.



The bank has now completed its buy-back of shares under the programme, and shares were reserved as follows on 7 December 2016:



Number of Average purchase price Transaction shares in DKK value in DKK 1,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reserved on 9 March 2016 20,000 1,403.53 28,071 Reserved on 1 June 2016 29,000 1,371.46 39,772 Reserved on 14 September 23,000 1,429.02 32,867 2016 Reserved on 7 December 28,000 1,415.85 39,644 2016 Total reserved on 7 100,000 140,354 December 2016



The share buy-back programme has thus been fully utilised, and a recommendation will therefore be submitted to the bank's ordinary general meeting in February 2017 to cancel 100,000 shares, thus reducing the number of shares from 4,570,000 to 4,470,000 through the implementation of a capital reduction.



Yours sincerely, Ringkjøbing Landbobank John Fisker Jørn Nielsen



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607449