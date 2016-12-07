

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. house prices grew at a slower pace in November from October, data published by the mortgage lender Halifax showed Wednesday.



House prices increased 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, in line with expectations, but slower than the 1.5 percent rise seen in October. Nonetheless, prices have increased for the third straight month.



Meanwhile, annual growth in house prices accelerated to 6 percent in three months to November from 5.2 percent in three months ended October. House price growth rose for the first time in eight months. Prices were expected to rise 5.9 percent.



'Heightened affordability pressures, resulting from a sustained period of house price growth in excess of earnings rises, appear to have dampened housing demand, contributing to the slowdown in house price inflation,' Martin Ellis, a Halifax housing economist, said.



Very low mortgage rates and an ongoing, and acute, shortage of properties available for sale should help support price levels although annual house price growth may slow over the coming months, Ellis said.



